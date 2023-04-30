BJP misleading people on Cong guarantees: Industries Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 29

The Congress today claimed that the BJP had failed to come up to the expectations of people though it had governments at the Centre and in Himachal and was also in power in the Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC).

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, while addressing mediapersons here, said that in its desperation to win the SMC elections, the BJP was trying to mislead people with regard to the guarantees given by the Congress. “We have already issued the notification to restore the old pension scheme (OPS), started giving Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women, besides proposing a model school in every Assembly segment,” he added.

He said that the Congress had given guarantees for the full five-year term and the state government would honour these in a phased manner. “Unable to reconcile to the fact that people had rejected it in the Assembly elections, the BJP is back to its old tactics of misleading people,” he alleged.

Chauhan mocked the BJP for seeking votes in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the SMC poll. “Why did the BJP not do in its two terms in the SMC what it is promising to people now?” he said. There were allegations of irregularities in works done under the Smart City Programme, he alleged.

He said that the capital city had lost its glory and had been reduced to a concrete jungle. Its heritage value had been compromised by putting up ugly iron railings and building flyovers, he added.

Chauhan rubbished the BJP’s claims that the Congress government would not complete its full five-year term. “It is nothing more than wishful thinking on the part of the BJP, as it is yet to come to terms with the defeat in the Assembly elections. All 40 Congress MLAs have full faith in the leadership of the Chief Minister and state Congress president Pratibha Singh. The Congress government will complete its full term,” he said.