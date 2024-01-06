BJP misrule ruined financial condition of Himachal Pradesh: Sukhu

PTI

Nahan (HP), January 6

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Saturday, alleged that the mismanagement of Jairam Thakur-led BJP government ruined the financial health of the state.

The chief minister was speaking after distributing an amount of Rs 9.88 crore as the first instalment for the rehabilitation of 1,388 disaster-affected families of Sirmaur, a statement issued here said.

Addressing a public meeting at Chowgan in Nahan, he said that the “double engine government” was merely a slogan to fool the people of Himachal Pradesh.

“The BJP government took a loan of 14,000 crores during 2022-2023 only,” the chief minister said.

Explaining the financial position of the state, he said that against an income of Rs 100, the government has an expenditure of Rs 170 and has to take loans to meet the deficiencies.

“The treasury was almost empty and there were not sufficient funds to pay the salaries to the government staff when we took over,” he added.

The chief minister alleged that BJP made false claims about providing employment to youth and papers of competitive examinations were sold during its rule.

Referring to the recent monsoon disaster, Sukhu said that disappointed with the Union government’s response, his government has decided to help flood victims by cutting its developmental expenditures.

During his recent meeting with the union home minister, he requested to release Rs 5,000 crore as the first instalment to the state out of the total estimated loss of Rs 9,907 crore.

Sukhu also made announcements of nearly one dozen development projects worth crores of rupees for Nahan. He said that the notification issued by the central government giving tribal status to the Hatti community was not clear in its content and purpose.

Therefore, the state government sought clarification in this regard from the Centre and after 12 hours of getting the clarification, issued the notification for providing Scheduled Tribe status to this community, he said.

However, the Himachal High Court, on Thursday, issued interim orders, staying the notification of January 1, 2024.

