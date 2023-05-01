BJP misused Smart City funds, says Vikramaditya

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 30

Launching a scathing attack on Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh today challenged Thakur to contest the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections in his name and the work of his government, not in the name of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “If Jai Ram Thakur seeks votes in his own name, he would know where he stands with the people,” said Singh.

The minister further said that the Congress government would get more money from the Centre than the BJP did for the state and the MC. “Jai Ram Thakur has been saying that the Centre would not grant money to the Congress-governed MC. I would like to tell him that we will bring more money from the Centre than his government did,” he said.

The PWD minister further accused the BJP of misusing the Smart City funds, and said the government would probe the irregularities suspected in Smart City projects. “An excessive amount of steel has been used in overhead bridges built under Shimla Smart City project. The government will probe all this when we win the MC elections,” he said.

Claiming that they have already managed to bring a lot of funds for the Public Works Department from the Centre, Singh accused the BJP of trying to create hurdles in the way of the state getting assistance from the Centre. “When we got the funds from the Centre, a few BJP MLAs went to Delhi to thank the Centre for the assistance. However, it has now emerged that they actually asked the Centre to hold back the funds,” he alleged.

He asked the BJP to accept the role of the Opposition gracefully and refrain from talking about toppling the Congress government. “The dirty tricks that the BJP uses in other states to grab power will not work here,” he said.