BJP misusing constitutional agencies: Congress

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 26

The BJP is trying to fiddle with the Constitution with ulterior motives. The ruling party is misusing constitutional agencies against political opponents, alleged Kuldeep Pathania, president of the district congress committee, here today.

Pathania, while addressing a meeting organised to mark Constitution Day, said the Constitution was drafted to give the right of equality to every citizen of the country.

Pushpendra Verma, who was Congress candidate from the Hamirpur constituency in the recent Assembly elections, said 42nd Amendment was made to provide equal rights to the poor and needy, resulting in landless people getting landholdings.

Rohit Sharma, HPCC spokesperson, said Dr Rajendra Prasad was the president of the Constituent Assembly that drafted the Constitution while Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar was the chairperson of the constitution draft committee.

He added that there were also leaders of other political parties in the constitution draft committee.

Shagun Dutt Sharma, member of the Media Panel Committee, also addressed the meeting.