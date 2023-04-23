BJP MLA: Will use ties with CM for development of Mandi Sadar

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 22

BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma has expressed confidence that he will ensure development in his constituency during the Congress regime in the state under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

PUBLIC WELFARE ON MIND I will make the most of my cordial relationship with the CM for the development of my constituency. I will do it for public welfare. Anil Sharma, BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar

Notably, of the nine BJP MLAs in the district, Sharma is known to be close to the CM. It’s not the first time that he has put his party in a quandary by showing his closeness to Sukhu.

The MLA had also cursed the previous BJP government led by the then Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur by saying that he could not develop his constituency during its regime.

Recently, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur targeted Sukhu, saying that the present state government is behaving as if Mandi district is not a part of the state. Jai Ram had alleged that all development works had been stopped in the district.

Addressing the media here today, Sharma said he would ensure development in his constituency with the support of the state government. “During the Vidhan Sabha session, I raised several public issues related to my constituency and I got a positive response from the government in the context of development. I prepared the DPRs for two projects — a parking lot at the zonal hospital and an underground market adjoining Indira market, at a cost of Rs 10.5 crore and Rs 4.5 crore, respectively. I got an assurance from the CM that funds will be released for these projects after the submission of DPRs,” he added.

“Besides this, a bypass road from Victoria Bridge to Gumanu is under process and on the MLA’s priority. Along the bypass, a vending market will be developed to accommodate the vendors of the town,” he added.