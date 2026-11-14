BJP MLA’s Mandi appearance with Sukhu fuels political buzz

Political speculation has intensified in Mandi after BJP MLA Anil Sharma welcomed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the ‘Chitta-free Himachal’ anti-drug walkathon on Friday, amid renewed questions over his political loyalties.

Sharma, the Mandi Sadar legislator, received Sukhu at the Kangnidhar helipad after the Chief Minister arrived from Shimla. The interaction drew attention when Sukhu asked security personnel to hand Sharma the dress associated with the anti-drug campaign, although the BJP MLA did not wear it.

Later, at Paddal Ground, former minister and Congress veteran Kaul Singh was seen taking Sharma by the hand and accompanying him towards the rally. Sharma walked alongside him, smiling. His presence and prominence at a Congress government function sparked further political chatter, particularly as his name also figured on the foundation stone plaque for the district library building.

The developments come amid Sharma’s recent remarks about seeking funds for parking facilities in Kotli from three BJP MPs but receiving no assistance. His comment that “there is no oil in these sesame seeds” triggered a political controversy. Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said the issue would be discussed within the party organisation.

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Son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, Anil Sharma began his political career with the Congress and served as a minister in the 2012 Virbhadra Singh government. He joined the BJP ahead of the 2017 Assembly elections but resigned as a minister after his son, Ashray Sharma, contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election on a Congress ticket. Anil Sharma subsequently remained with the BJP and won the 2022 Assembly election.

Sharma clarified that he had welcomed the Chief Minister at the helipad and attended the library foundation-laying ceremony as part of official protocol. He dismissed speculation about returning to the Congress, saying no such political move should be inferred from his presence at the event.

Caption: Anil Sharma’s name appears alongside that of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on the plaque for the Mandi district library project.