BJP MLAs protest at Himachal Assembly against unfulfilled guarantees

Dharamsala, December 19

BJP legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakut today organised a protest at the Vidhan Sabha complex at Tapovan here, asking the government to fulfil the 10 guarantees that the Congress had given to the people of the state before the last Assembly elections.

Just before the start of the winter session of the Assembly, the BJP members wearing banners stating ‘Implement the guarantees’ walked through the Vidhan Sabha complex, raising slogans against the government.

Thakur, while talking to mediapersons later, said that the Congress had fooled the people of the state by giving false guarantees. It had promised Rs 1,500 per month to every woman above the age of 18 years, 300 units of free power to every household and five lakh jobs to the youth. It had been over a year since the Congress came to power but it was yet to fulfil the guarantees, he added.

He said that the BJP would hold protests to expose the lies of the Congress. “People have realised that the Congress had misled them in the last Assembly poll by giving false guarantees. Their disappointment will be reflected in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP will win all four seats in the state,” he added.

