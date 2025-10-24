DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP MLA's social media post on CM Sukhu draws ire of Congress

BJP MLA’s social media post on CM Sukhu draws ire of Congress

BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma shared a photograph of Himachal CM holding a sketch of his portrait, accompanied by the caption 'Pradesh ka itihas mein pehli bar, cartoon ka sketch'

PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 04:40 PM Oct 24, 2025 IST
BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma. File photo
A social media post by BJP MLA Sudhir Sharma, apparently targeting Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has evoked sharp criticism from Congress leaders in Himachal Pradesh.

On Thursday, Sharma shared a photograph of the Chief Minister holding a sketch of his portrait, accompanied by the caption “Pradesh ka itihas mein pehli bar, cartoon ka sketch”.

Reacting to the post, Naresh Chauhan, Principal Adviser (Media) to the Chief Minister, called it unfortunate. He suggested that Sharma’s ‘desperation’ is only understood by him, questioning why he feels so ‘troubled’.

Speaking to the media, Chauhan emphasised that Himachal Pradesh is known for its political courtesy. He stated that legislators should respect the Chief Minister and that a spirit of brotherhood among politicians should prevail in the state.

Chauhan remarked that such posts would not impact the Chief Minister’s popularity, adding that criticism should be rooted in facts, as people generally do not appreciate personal attacks.

Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh also weighed in during a discussion with media personnel, noting that the state’s tradition and culture should be upheld.

“I believe that accusations and counter-accusations between the ruling party and the Opposition should focus on facts and issues. However, personal attacks in the political landscape should be avoided,” he stated.

Responding to the criticism, Sudhir Sharma said on Friday, “I have not mentioned the name of the Chief Minister in my post, and if Chauhan or anyone else thinks it is the Chief Minister, that is their interpretation.”

The post has received mixed reactions on social media, with some users criticising Sharma for being personal in his attack, while others commented on the declining standards of politics and governance in the state.

Sharma was among the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in favour of BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan during the Rajya Sabha election in February last year. He later joined BJP and was re-elected from the Dharamsala Assembly seat.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

