BJP MLAs to counter Congress ‘propaganda’ on Central aid

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 4

BJP legislators will counter the propaganda of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and his ministers that the Central Government has not provided any additional financial assistance for rehabilitation and restoration work in the state necessitated due to widespread devastation caused by the rain disaster. They will also demand the convening of the monsoon session of the Assembly. These decisions were taken at a meeting of the BJP Legislature Party held here late last night.

The issue of the alleged slow pace of restoration of damaged roads, especially in the apple-growing areas in interior parts of Shimla district, was also discussed at the meeting

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur asked the party MLAs to present a right picture before people about the Central Government providing financial help to Himachal. Both Thakur and state BJP president Rajeev Bindal lamented that the ruling Congress was doing politics over the rain disaster, which has caused losses to the tune of crores of rupees.

Sources said that the BJP would press for the early convening of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha so that a detailed discussion could be held on the situation arising out of unprecedented heavy rain and floods. “The government did not convene an all-party meeting to discuss the situation obtaining due to heavy rain. So, it is necessary that the monsoon session be convened at the earliest for a detailed discussion on the issue,” added Randhir Sharma, secretary of the BJP Legislature Party.

Sharma said that a majority of MLAs had expressed displeasure over the discriminatory policy being adopted by the government in providing relief. “The relief money should be transferred to the bank accounts of the affected people and Congress leaders should not give it in cash,” he added.

The sources said that feedback was taken from the MLAs on the damage caused due to heavy rain in their Assembly constituencies. “Thakur and Bindal were of the firm view that the Congress government was indulging in politics and favourtism even in providing relief to the affected families,” said an MLA.

