BJP morchas to meet on March 20

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 12

After the victory in the Assembly poll in four states, the state unit of the BJP has convened a meeting of presidents and conveners of various morchas on March 20 at Ghumarwin in Bilaspur district.

During the meeting, which will be presided over by state BJP chief Suresh Kashyap, the office-bearers will discuss the strategy and programmes of the party during the election year. National BJP vice-president Saudan Singh, in charge and co-incharge for Himachal Pradesh Avinash Rai Khanna and Sanjay Tandon would also attend the meeting.

The heads of the morchas, state organising secretary Pawan Rana, party general secretaries, in charge of all morchas and office-bearers of the national morchas from the state have also been invited to attend the meeting.

Detailed discussions will be held on “One booth, 20 youth”, “One booth, 20 Pratipalika”, “One booth, 15 Kisan Prahari”, “One booth, 10 SC members”, “One booth, 10 OBC members”, “One booth, 10 ST members” and “One booth, 10 minority community members” programmes of the party to further strengthen the party at the polling booth-level.

The role of the morchas in the elections to the Shimla Municipal Corporation is also likely to be discussed at the meeting. The BJP is making efforts to retain its hold and underplaying the victory of AAP in the Punjab Assembly poll.

To chalk out strategy

