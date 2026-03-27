BJP MP attacks state govt over ‘planned’ petrol, diesel cess

BJP MP and former Union Minister Anurag Thakur today launched a sharp attack on the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, alleging it is preparing to impose an additional cess on petrol and diesel, which would directly affect the common people.

Advertisement

In a statement, Thakur said the state government had failed, turning what was promised as relief into “economic exploitation” of citizens.

Advertisement

Reacting to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s claim the cess has not yet been implemented, Thakur said, “Once such a thought has entered their policy framework, it is clear they intend to impose it. BJP will strongly oppose this move and will not allow even a single rupee of additional burden on the people.”

Advertisement

Dismissing the government’s assurance that the cess would be levied only on traders, he clarified the burden would ultimately fall on farmers, transporters, taxi operators, shopkeepers and the general public, as fuel price hikes affect every sector of the economy.

Raising concerns over the state’s financial health, Thakur said Himachal Pradesh had been pushed into a debt exceeding Rs 1 lakh crore under the current regime. “If the CM lacks financial management capability, he should consider handing over the finance portfolio to someone competent,” he added.