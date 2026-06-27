BJP MP Harsh Mahajan hospitalised after health deteriorates during Shimla protest

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Harsh Mahajan was rushed to hospital on Saturday after his health deteriorated during a protest in Shimla.

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The incident occurred near the office of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), where Mahajan had arrived to participate in a BJP protest.

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According to eyewitnesses, BJP MLA Balbir Verma was addressing mediapersons while Mahajan was standing beside him when he suddenly felt uneasy.

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Verma and other party workers immediately came to his aid and prevented him from falling.

Mahajan was subsequently rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, in an HRTC taxi for medical treatment.

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Further details about his condition were awaited.