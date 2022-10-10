BJP president JP Nadda asks Kangra leaders to sink differences

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, October 9

National BJP president JP Nadda today addressed party representatives of panchayats, zila parishads, panchayat samitis, nagar panchayats, municipal councils and corporations of the Kangra parliamentary constituency. The event was organised at Shahpur.

Addressing the representatives, Nadda urged them to sink differences and work collectively to repeat the BJP government during the coming elections. Nadda said major development projects had been given to Himachal by the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

He said the Congress government had just notified Tanda medical college in Kangra. However, it was constructed by the BJP government when he was the Health Minister in the state. The Tanda medical college was converted into a super-speciality hospital when he was the Union Health Minister in the Modi government.

The Union government had given major health institutions to state, including medical colleges in Chamba and Hamirpur, AIIMS in Bilaspur and a PGI satellite centre in Una district. Residents need not have to go for treatment to Punjab, he said.

Nadda said the IIM and IIT had been given to the state by the Modi government. Besides a bulk drug park in Una and medical devices park in Nalagarh had been given that would attract major investment and provide employment to thousands of youth, he said.

He urged the representatives of the local bodies to take the works of the Centre and state government to people. The tradition that people of Himachal used to change the government every five years was bound to change after the coming elections. The BJP had already proved it in UP and Uttarakhand.

Earlier, Nadda was welcomed by the party MLAs and ministers from Kangra. He was taken from the Gaggal airport to rally venue in a cavalcade of vehicles with BJP workers standing on both sides of the road and waiving to Nadda. He also stopped at various places to greet the party workers welcoming him on roadsides.

Nadda, addressing party workers, said giving party ticket was the discretion of the high command and leaders should support whatever representative was fielded by the party.

Show of strength

Many BJP leaders, including Joginder Panku, member of Zila Parishad, and Kamal Sharma, member of the state executive of the BJP, who are seeking party ticket, organised a show of strength on roadsides during the Nadda rally

Minister Sarveen Chaudhary represents Shahpur

While Nadda stopped at these roadshows to greet party workers, Sarveen was not present

