BJP: Objections in voter list for Shimla MC poll not resolved

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

Former BJP minister and MLA Sukh Ram Chaudhary today alleged that the officials concerned were not addressing the objections as regard the voters’ list for the Shimla MC (SMC) elections. The Congress, he said, was resorting to “unfair” tactics to win the elections.

He said, “The Congress government is in utter confusion. It wants to win the Shimla MC elections at any cost. It has amended the rules and now those from other Vidhan Sabha constituencies can also cast their votes here, if they are residing in the city. Votes are being shifted from one ward to another without following rules, but such moves won’t be tolerated.”

“We request the Congress government to shun vendetta and conduct the MC elections in a fair manner. Poll officials have not been addressing objections as regards voters’ list. Even votes are being prepared beyond the MC limits in some areas. The officials concerned must discharge their duties impartially. If no concrete action is taken by the government, we will protest against it,” he said.

On being asked whether the elections would be held on party symbols, he said, “We want the elections to be held on party symbols, but it is the government’s prerogative to decide on the issue.”

On the ward de-limitation issue, Chaudhary said the decision to increase the number of wards from 34 to 41 was taken in public interest, but the Congress government had now revoked that.

On the issue of de-notification of institutions, he said, “The Congress government has been raising a lot of hue and cry about the financial burden, but the people will give it a befitting reply in the MC and the Lok Sabha elections next year.”