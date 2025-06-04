BJP okays party’s programme schedule

Senior BJP leaders have been entrusted with responsibilities for the successful implementation of the party’s programmes to be held through the year.

BJP approved the party’s programme schedule for the year at the meeting of the core group of the party yesterday.

BJP’s state general secretary Trilok Kapoor said a joint workshop will be organised for these programmes at the state BJP office here on June 5. Bindal, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, state organisation general secretary Siddharthan and other senior leaders will take part in the workshop, he added.

The programmes that BJP will hold include World Environment Day on June 5, International Yoga Day on June 21, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Martyrdom Day on June 23 and 50th year of the dark chapter of Emergency on June 25, along with celebrating 11 years of developed India’s Amrit Kaal, service, good governance, poor welfare.

Kapoor said that to make all these programmes successful, state president Rajeev Bindal has formed two separate committees in which he has been appointed as the state convenor for the World Environment Day, International Yoga Day, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Martyrdom Day and Emergency on June 25.

State secretary Sumit Sharma has been appointed as the Parliamentary Co-Convenor for Hamirpur parliamentary constituency, state secretary Manish Chauhan for Shimla, state secretary Sanjay Thakur for Mandi and state working committee member Vinay Sharma for Kangra.

Kapoor said Rajya Sabha MP and state general secretary Sikandar Kumar has been appointed the state coordinator for the programme on Eleven Years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government, named ‘Sankalp to Siddhi.’

State vice president Pawan Kajal from Kangra, state secretary DG Thakur from Shimla, state secretary Rajesh Thakur from Hamirpur and Youth Front president Tilak Raj Sharma from Mandi have been appointed as the parliamentary coordinators for this programme.