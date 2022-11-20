BJP on front foot in Himachal due to its excellent election management: CM Jai Ram Thakur

Shimla, November 20
The BJP has been on the front foot due to its excellent election management which focused on the planning and execution of policies, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Sunday.
He was addressing a review meeting of the party's election management committee at Parwanoo in Solan district.
Thakur congratulated party leaders for their hard work and said the BJP is set to form a strong government in the hill state.
BJP state president Suresh Kashyap, BJP leaders Rajeev Bindal, Sikandar Kumar, Rajiv Bhardwaj, Pawan Rana and senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey attended the meeting.
Kashyap said the BJP is the only political party which works 365 days, whereas all the other parties go to sleep once elections are done.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 approves ‘historic decision’ to set up ‘loss and damage’ fund, but contentious issues remain
Evokes mixed response as no clarity on terms of funding arra...
CJI Chandrachud asks senior lawyers not to treat their juniors as slaves
The structure of legal profession is patriarchal, caste-base...
'I don't see any reason for it': Trump snubs Twitter after Musk announces reactivation of ex-President's account
Slightly over 15 million Twitter users voted in the poll wit...
Positive energy generated due to Bharat Jodo Yatra undone by Rahul’s criticism of Savarkar: Sanjay Raut
Questioned why Rahul Gandhi was raking up issues which touch...
Sixth shooter in Dera follower murder case caught after encounter in Jaipur
Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2...