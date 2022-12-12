BJP paid price for taking us lightly, say NPS staff

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 11

Taking credit for the debacle of the BJP government in the elections, the NPS Employee Association said the government had paid the price for ignoring their demand for the restoration of the old pension scheme. “(Former) Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said if employees wanted pension, they should fight the elections. The employees accepted his challenge and fought the elections for their pension. And the result is before us,” said NPS Association members here today.

Talking about their impact on the elections, the representatives said it was a historic agitation in which employees fought against the government together. “The proportion of government employees compared to other states is much greater here. And they enjoy a considerable influence in the community. So it is just not possible for any party to win elections if the employees take a united stand against it,” they said.