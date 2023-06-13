BJP panel meets to form strategy for LS elections

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 12

The core committee of the BJP met here today to form a strategy for the Lok Sabha elections due next year.

Party sources said that besides chalking out the strategy for the parliamentary elections, the leaders headed by BJP national president JP Nadda were likely to review the party’s debacle in the Assembly poll.

Barring former Chief Minister Shanta Kumar, all other senior party leaders, including Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, state BJP president Rajeev Bindal, state BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, Una MLA Satpal Satti and state general secretaries Rakesh Jamwal, Trilok Jamwal and Trilok Kapoor are attending the meeting.

The BJP had won all the four Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 polls. However, it lost the Mandi Lok Sabha by-poll held following the demise of BJP MP Ram Swaroop as Pratibha Singh emerged victorious.