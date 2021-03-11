BJP plans PM Modi’s roadshow in Dharamsala

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, June 8

The BJP has planned a roadshow of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Dharamsala during his visit on June 16 and 17. Modi will stay here for two days and will preside over the conference of chief secretaries being organised by the Niti Aayog.

Sources say the roadshow will be organised on June 16 on the Prime Minister’s arrival. The roadshow will start from the head office of Kangra Central Cooperative Bank to the Circuit House road.

The sources say earlier the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha had planned a national-level rally during Modi’s visit. The BJP had also proposed a morning yoga session and a cultural evening. However, the PMO rejected both proposals.