BJP playing politics over rain fury: Congress

Tribune News Service

Mandi, September 15

Congress spokesperson Prem Kaushal said today that the BJP was playing politics over the rain disaster in Himachal. BJP leaders were giving false statements regarding financial assistance given by the Central Government to the state.

Kaushal, while addressing mediapersons here, said, “Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has also given false statements after the rain disaster that the Central Government has provided adequate financial assistance to the Himachal Government to cope with the situation.”

He alleged, “A major disaster has occurred in Himachal because of the monsoon fury and a large number of lives have been lost. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not express his sympathy towards the people of the state.”

He alleged that the BJP-ruled states were provided special packages in the past to deal with disasters but the Central Government was reluctant to give special assistance to Himachal. He said that Himachal should also be given special assistance on the lines of the Kedarnath tragedy.

