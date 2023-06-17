BJP politicising youth's murder, say ministers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

Cabinet ministers Jagat Singh Negi, Rohit Thakur and Anirudh Singh, in a joint statement issued here today, lambasted the BJP for playing politics over the murder of a youth in Salooni area of Chamba district. “It is unfortunate that the BJP is trying to flare up the issue though the accused has been arrested and the law enforcement agencies are investigating the case,” they said.

The ministers said that the police had arrested the culprits after lodging an FIR. They were probing the incident but the BJP was trying to hinder investigation. It was also vitiating the law and order situation and disturb peace by gathering a large number of people though Section 144 of the CrPC was imposed in the Salooni area.

They said the government was committed to providing justice to the family members of the deceased but the BJP was trying to hinder the ongoing investigation and give the incident a political hue.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said that the party would hold dharnas at all district headquarters and submit a memorandum to the Governor through Deputy Commissioners.