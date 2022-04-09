BJP president J P Nadda kicks off party's campaign for year-end Himachal assembly poll with Shimla roadshow

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, April 9

The BJP launched its campaign for the year-end assembly polls on Saturday with its national president J P Nadda’s roadshow in the state capital.

On his arrival Nadda was given a rousing reception with party workers, beating drums and women workers performing Nati (Pahari folk dance). BJP workers gathered in huge numbers at Vidhan Sabha chowk, the starting point of road show from Kennedy chowk to Peterhof.

Amid slogans of Nadda Ji Ko Jai Shree Ram, the BJP National President started his roadshow from VIdhan Sabha to Peterhof in an open Jeep. Party flags and banners adorned the entire route of the road show while dozens of hoardings were erected enroute from Annandale helipad to Vidhan Sabha Chowk and party flags fluttered all the way.

The roadshow comes at a time when the party seems to have got a shot in the arm with the top brass of the AAP crossing over to the BJP. The party made all out efforts to make arrival of the National BJP president to his home state into a big affair after resounding victory in four states and also ensuing elections to Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) slated for May/June .

Nadda would also attend the meeting of state office bearers, legislature party, BJP core group and discuss strategy for ensuing SMC and Assembly polls. Winning SMC polls is crucial for BJP as it had wrested the SMC for the first time in 32 years in 2017 as its results could impact the assembly polls.