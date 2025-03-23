BJP protest on March 27

BJP chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal has accused the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh of failing to maintain law and order, leading to rising crime and public insecurity. Jamwal announced that the BJP will stage a massive protest in Shimla on March 27 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He cited a series of disturbing incidents that have occurred under the Congress regime, the latest being a gunshot attack on a Dhaba owner near Pulgharat in Mandi district last night. According to Jamwal, the injured victim claimed that when he sought help from the police, he was advised to go to the hospital instead of receiving immediate assistance. “Such negligence is unacceptable,” he remarked, questioning the efficiency of the state’s law enforcement.

Jamwal also brought up other serious crimes, including the attack on a former Congress MLA in Bilaspur, a shooting incident inside a court, and the mysterious death of an HPPCL Chief Engineer. The engineer’s family has alleged foul play and mental harassment by senior officials and has demanded a CBI investigation. However, Jamwal expressed skepticism over the fairness of the probe, pointing out that an IAS officer has been appointed to the committee handling the case, which he believes compromises its credibility.

The BJP leader further accused the Congress government of allowing mafia rule to flourish in the state, particularly the drug and mining mafias. Illegal mining, he claimed, is rampant, especially in Mandi, while development projects have come to a halt under the current administration. He also criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for making false promises during the elections and misleading the public.

With growing calls for a CBI investigation, Jamwal accused Congress ministers of deliberately undermining top investigative agencies, fearing that a probe would expose major governance failures. He alleged that the government is deliberately avoiding handing over sensitive cases to the CBI to protect those involved.

As the BJP prepares for its protest on March 27, Jamwal asserted that the party will not remain silent while lawlessness grows in the state. He urged citizens to support their demand for justice and accountability from the ruling government.