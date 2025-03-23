DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP protest on March 27

BJP protest on March 27

BJP chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal has accused the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh of failing to maintain law and order, leading to rising crime and public insecurity. Jamwal announced that the BJP will stage a massive protest...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 02:30 AM Mar 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal at a press conference in Mandi. Photo: Jai Kumar
Advertisement

BJP chief spokesperson and Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal has accused the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh of failing to maintain law and order, leading to rising crime and public insecurity. Jamwal announced that the BJP will stage a massive protest in Shimla on March 27 to highlight the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He cited a series of disturbing incidents that have occurred under the Congress regime, the latest being a gunshot attack on a Dhaba owner near Pulgharat in Mandi district last night. According to Jamwal, the injured victim claimed that when he sought help from the police, he was advised to go to the hospital instead of receiving immediate assistance. “Such negligence is unacceptable,” he remarked, questioning the efficiency of the state’s law enforcement.

Jamwal also brought up other serious crimes, including the attack on a former Congress MLA in Bilaspur, a shooting incident inside a court, and the mysterious death of an HPPCL Chief Engineer. The engineer’s family has alleged foul play and mental harassment by senior officials and has demanded a CBI investigation. However, Jamwal expressed skepticism over the fairness of the probe, pointing out that an IAS officer has been appointed to the committee handling the case, which he believes compromises its credibility.

Advertisement

The BJP leader further accused the Congress government of allowing mafia rule to flourish in the state, particularly the drug and mining mafias. Illegal mining, he claimed, is rampant, especially in Mandi, while development projects have come to a halt under the current administration. He also criticized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for making false promises during the elections and misleading the public.

With growing calls for a CBI investigation, Jamwal accused Congress ministers of deliberately undermining top investigative agencies, fearing that a probe would expose major governance failures. He alleged that the government is deliberately avoiding handing over sensitive cases to the CBI to protect those involved.

Advertisement

As the BJP prepares for its protest on March 27, Jamwal asserted that the party will not remain silent while lawlessness grows in the state. He urged citizens to support their demand for justice and accountability from the ruling government.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper