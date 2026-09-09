BJP protests alleged rise in drug abuse in Haroli

The Haroli unit of the BJP on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged ‘rising’ cases of drug abuse in the Haroli Assembly segment. BJP leader Ram Kumar led the protest at the Haroli Sub-Divisional headquarters. He was accompanied by dozens of BJP activists.

Ram Kumar alleged Haroli was one of the hubs of drug abuse and illegal drug trade in the state and said the state government’s claims of a decisive fight against the social evil were hollow. He said the first case of death due to a drug overdose was reported in the state from the Haroli Assembly segment when a youth died a few years ago.

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The BJP leader said narcotics were freely moving in Haroli, as proved by the spate of recoveries, which he said was just the tip of the iceberg. He claimed that the government had merely been a spectator to the drug menace during the last three and a half years.

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The protesters raised slogans against the state government and demanded a curb on the menace, saying precious human lives were involved and thousands of families were suffering due to the apathy of the government and law enforcement agencies.