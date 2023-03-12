BJP protests closure of 620 offices

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 11

The BJP held a Jan Aakrosh rally here today in protest against the closure of more than 620 institutions, including 291 health institutions, by the Congress government.

Led by state BJP co-incharge Sanjay Tandon, the protesters marched from the PWD rest house to the old Deputy Commissioner’s office here and shouted slogans against the anti-people policies of the government.

Tandon said, “The Congress government has justified the imposition of Emergency by stopping pension being given under the Jan Prahari scheme to those who were jailed during those times. The scheme was launched after passing an Act and it was unfair to deny its benefits to deserving people.”

He criticised the Congress government for closing institutions opened by the previous BJP government. He said, “No other government has ever taken such a drastic step to close down more than 620 institutions. This has created resentment among people and the rally is being held to address their concerns.”

Tandon said that the Congress government had belied the expectations of various sections of society by not fulfilling its poll promises. “Employees ares still contributing to the new pension scheme while the old pension scheme is yet to be implemented.”

BJP state president Suresh Kashyap said, “The Congress government has no policy nor vision and closing down institutions that were opened on people’s demands is an inimical step.” He added, “All institutions were opened after a Cabinet decision.”