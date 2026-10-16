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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP protests closure of Bhattu PHC, demands its reopening

BJP protests closure of Bhattu PHC, demands its reopening

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:18 AM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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BJP members protest over the closure of the primary health centre at Bhattu.
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The BJP on Wednesday staged a protest against the closure of the primary health centre (PHC) at Bhattu in the Sulah Assembly constituency, accusing the Congress government of depriving rural residents of essential healthcare facilities.

Led by Sulah MLA and BJP state vice-president Vipin Singh Parmar, party workers and local residents raised slogans against the state government and demanded an immediate review of the decision to shut the health centre.

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Addressing the protesters, Parmar alleged that several public institutions in the Sulah constituency had been closed during the Congress government’s tenure, forcing people to face unnecessary hardships in accessing basic services.

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He accused the government of adopting an anti-people approach by shutting down existing facilities instead of strengthening infrastructure and expanding services in rural areas.

Parmar said the closure of the Bhattu PHC was a matter of serious concern, particularly for elderly people, women, children and economically weaker sections who depend on nearby government health facilities for timely medical assistance.

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He alleged that the decision reflected the government’s disregard for the healthcare needs of rural communities and undermined the objective of providing accessible medical services to people in remote areas.

The protesters demanded that the government reconsider its decision and reopen the PHC in the larger public interest. They maintained that access to healthcare was a basic necessity and that residents of rural areas should not be forced to travel long distances for routine medical treatment.

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