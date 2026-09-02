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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP protests outside Himachal Assembly over jobs, lottery, cannabis policy

BJP protests outside Himachal Assembly over jobs, lottery, cannabis policy

The BJP protest comes amid a debate in the Assembly on employment generation in the state

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Pratibha Chauhan
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:35 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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LoP Jai Ram Thakur with other BJP legislators raises slogans before the commencement of proceedings on the ninth day of the Vidhan Sabha monsoon session in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
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The Opposition BJP on Wednesday staged a protest outside the Vidhan Sabha against what it described as the Himachal Pradesh government's failure to generate employment and its decision to resume lottery sales and allow controlled cannabis cultivation in the state.

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BJP legislators led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) Jai Ram Thakur, raised slogans against the government. They held placards which read, “Lottery jua band karo, rozgaar ka prabandh karo.”

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Thakur criticised the government’s logic of generating revenue through lottery sales.

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“The illogical justification being given by the CM for starting lottery is that lottery is a mater of luck, which is highly absurd," he said.

Thakur said lottery was an addictive habit and recalled, “Lottery was stopped in the state in 1999 because many families losing all their money, trying their luck”.

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He said lottery will ruin the youth as people will get addicted to it like any other drug addiction.

Thakur also criticised the state government’s move to allow controlled cannabis cultivation.

“There is no clarity about cannabis cultivation so far. The committee constituted on the issue has made recommendations, but cultivation is yet to be started," he added.

“The regime of imposing taxes has started and now new Bills have been tabled in the Assembly to impose fresh taxes,” Thakur said.

He also questioned the decline in the number of government employees.

“The number of employees when we were in power was at an all time high of 1.91 lakh which has now dipped to 1.72 lakh," Thakur said.

“The Chief Minister is misleading the state with  figures on employment generation. The Congress had promised to provide one lakh jobs every year, but it has failed to keep this promise," he said.

The BJP protest comes amid a debate in the Assembly on employment generation in the state.

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