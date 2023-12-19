BJP protests outside Himachal Assembly over Congress govt's 'unfulfilled' promises

Dharamshala, December 19
BJP MLAs led by leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday protested outside the Himachal Pradesh Assembly here on the first day of the winter session over the Congress government's "unfulfilled" promises.
The BJP leaders said the Congress came to power in Himachal Pradesh in 2022 by promising 10 guarantees but has failed to implement them.
Wearing white aprons with the guarantees printed on them, the BJP legislators raised slogans against the government and accused it of cheating the people of the state.
People of the state are still waiting for 300 units of free electricity, Rs 1,500 monthly allowance for women, five lakh new jobs, English medium schools and initiatives to increase the income of framers, the BJP MLAs said outside the Assembly in the state's winter capital Dharamshala in Kangra district.
Thakur said that the Congress government has taken a loan of Rs 12,000 crore in one year and over 10,000 outsourced employees have been terminated.
Development in the state has come to a standstill as more than 100 educational, revenue, health and other institutions have been closed by the government, he claimed.
The BJP leaders said only the guarantees given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being fulfilled because the prime minister is a "man of his word." The five-day winter session of the state Assembly will conclude on December 23.
