DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP protests stoppage of MLAs discretionary grants

BJP protests stoppage of MLAs discretionary grants

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 03:00 AM Nov 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Opposition leaders raise anti-government slogans on the Vidhan Sabha premises. Photo: Kamal Jeet
Advertisement

Minutes before the beginning of the second day proceedings of the House during the winter session in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha on Thursday, the BJP MLAs staged a protest on the Assembly premises, accusing the state government of withholding discretionary grants of the legislators.

Advertisement

Holding placards and raising slogans, the legislators led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur demonstrated against the alleged failure of the government to release MLA Area Development Funds.

Advertisement

Thakur said that the stoppage of funds was adversely affecting development works in the Assembly constituencies across the state and accused the government of adopting “discriminatory and vindictive” policies.

Advertisement

Jai Ram Thakur accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who is also the Finance Minister, of pushing the hill state into a fiscal mess. “The CM is directly responsible for the fiscal crisis in the state”, he alleged.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts