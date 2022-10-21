BJP quells dissidence in Kangra, fields Ravi from Jawalamukhi

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, October 20

The BJP has managed to quell dissension among party leaders in Kangra district by fielding Ravinder Ravi from the Jawalamukhi Assembly constituency in place of sitting MLA Ramesh Dhawala, who has been shifted to the Dehra Assembly constituency.

The party had not announced candidates from both seats in the first list released yesterday. Ravinder Ravi was reportedly unhappy with the BJP and was thinking of joining the Congress. Sources say that the BJP had tasked former Chief Minister PK Dhumal and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur with pacifying Ravinder Ravi.

However, all eyes are now on Hoshiyar Singh, Independent MLA from Dehra. Hoshiyar Singh had joined the BJP recently expecting ticket from Dehra. Now, he may again fight elections as an Independent candidate from Dehra, making it a triangular contest.

Dhawala was already campaigning in Dehra. He has been shifted there to accommodate Ravinder Ravi in the Jawalamukhi constituency.

Till 2007, Ravinder Ravi had contested elections from the Thural Assembly constituency. However, after delimitation of Assembly seats, the Thural constituency was merged with Jawalamukhi and Sullah constituencies. In the 2012 elections, the BJP had shifted him to the Dehra constituency and he emerged victorious. However, in the 2017 Assembly elections, he had lost to Hoshiyar Singh from Dehra.