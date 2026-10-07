BJP questions exclusion of Ritu Negi from Rs 1-cr award

State BJP spokesperson and former Shillai MLA Baldev Tomar has welcomed Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s announcement of Rs 1 crore each for Himachali members of the Indian women’s kabaddi team that won the gold medal at the Asian Games, but questioned the exclusion of Shillai’s daughter Ritu Negi.

Tomar said Negi had represented India at the international level and brought laurels to Himachal Pradesh. He pointed out that she was the captain of the Indian women’s kabaddi team at the previous Asian Games in Hangzhou in 2022, where India had won the gold medal. Negi has again been part of India’s gold-medal winning campaign at the 2026 Asian Games.

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He said Negi’s marriage in Haryana could not erase her Himachali identity or her contribution to the state.