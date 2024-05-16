BJP questions govt on disaster relief fund

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 15

While addressing mediapersons here today, BJP’s state spokesperson Vivek Sharma has sought details from the state government about the funds collected for disaster relief, and whether they amounted to more than Rs 400 crore. He also wanted to know why two bank accounts were opened for the fund.

“Chief Minister has said that they provided relief to 22,130 families. I ask for the list of these people from the state government,” said Sharma. He also sought details of the amount spent by the government to provide relief to the disaster-hit families.

Sharma alleged that an FIR was slapped against a BJP MLA for demanding tarpaulin for disaster-hit families.

He said since the government has announced a disaster relief package of Rs 45,000 crore, it should reveal the details of how much of this money was provided from the state government’s coffers. He said the government should also disclose how many disaster-hit people were given house rent, as announced by it.

