BJP questions interference by Shandil’s son in government work

The BJP on Wednesday alleged that Health Minister DR Shandil’s son Sanjay Shandil was unduly interfering in government work by attending meetings and questioning officials on their work. Shailendra Gupta, BJP’s Solan urban mandal president, while addressing mediapersons in Solan, accused the district administration of acting like ‘Dhritarashtra’ and turning a blind eye to the happenings. He asked the Health Minister about his role in these meetings and the basis on which his son had been permitted to interfere in official work.

At a meeting held under the chairmanship of the Solan Additional Deputy Commissioner recently, Sanjay Shandil reportedly told an official of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) about how to utilise an oxbow stretch of the old National Highway-5 near Dredghat. This road stretch had been left due to the realignment of the national highway.

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Gupta alleged that the NHAI official was specially called to the meeting to clear an obstruction lying on the national highway merely to provide a better view to Sanjay Shandil’s house. “Other issues concerning the national highway like the construction of a foot over-bridge, deteriorating condition of key roads like Subathu-Solan route were not raised,” he said.

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Puneet Sharma, city Congress president, however, rubbished Gupta’s allegations and said that the Dredghat issue was raised in the meeting after villagers demanded the construction of a park. He added that local residents had been demanding the construction of a road for proper access to a temple at Thara Mullah village.

A copy of the letter written by the Executive Engineer, Public Works Department, Solan, to the NHAI, and accessed by The Tribune, states that the issue has assumed utmost urgency for the PWD as it had been taken up with the state government, too. The PWD had sought the approval of the NHAI to utilise the said stretch of the national highway as a link road after transferring it to the state government.

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“There is no provision to transfer land belonging to the NHAI back to the state,” said the NHAI officials.

Sharma said that since the All India Congress Committee had appointed Sanjay Shandil as a vice-chairman of the Pradesh Congress Committee’s ex-servicemen cell two months ago, he could attend government meetings in that capacity.

The issue gained public attention after Sanjay Shandil was seen discussing the issue of a hike in the rentals of shops of the Solan Municipal Corporation, which the BJP rules. Gupta termed it as another act of undue interference by the minister’s son.