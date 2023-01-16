BJP questions VAT hike to meet OPS liability

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 15

The BJP has questioned the Congress government’s decision to raise VAT on diesel to foot the old pension scheme (OPS) bill.

Reacting to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s statement that enhanced VAT on diesel would be used to foot the OPS liability, BJP state general secretaries Trilok Jamwal and Rakesh Jamwal asked why the public has been burdened for OPS.

“The government doesn’t know from where it will generate Rs 800-900 crore annually to foot the OPS bill. It seems the government wants to burden the public to raise the amount,” said the BJP leaders.

The government seemed to be in confusion as the notification as regards the restoration of OPS hadn’t come yet, they said.