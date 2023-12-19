BJP rakes up govt bias against Kangra at Jan Aakrosh rally

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, December 18

BJP leaders raised the issues of discrimination against Kangra and failure of the state government to deposit Rs 30 crore for the transfer of forestland for the north campus of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh (CUHP) and fulfil the 10 election guarantees at the Jan Aakrosh rally held at Dharamsala today.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, while addressing the rally at the Kachehri crossing, said that the Congress government was discriminating against Kangra though it had 10 Assembly seats in the district. “The government is not depositing Rs 30 crore for the transfer of 55 hectares of forestland in the name of the CUHP at Jadrangal in the Dharamsala Assembly constituency. The Central Government has given all permissions in this regard. By failing to deposit Rs 30 crore, the state government is hindering an investment of Rs 250 crore in the Kangra region that will be made for bringing up the Jadrangal campus of the CUHP,” he added.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the Congress government had failed on all fronts in its one-year rule. “The government has failed to fulfil the 10 guarantees the Congress had given to people before the last Assembly elections. Women in the state are still waiting for the Rs 1,500 monthly grant promised by the Congress. The Union Government has given a financial grant of Rs 3,378 crore to Himachal in the past one year. Instead of thanking the Centre, the state government is blaming it for its own failures,” he added.

BJP in-charge for Himachal Avinash Rai Khanna said, “The Congress government has lost the trust of people in a short time period due to its failure on the front of governance. Rhe BJP will win all four parliamentary seats in Himachal,” he claimed.

Former Speaker Vipin Singh Parmar said that no previous government had ever discriminated against Kangra so much as the present Congress government was doing. Most of the developmental projects in Kangra had come to a standstill, he alleged. The BJP leaders also organised a road show from the police ground to the Kachehri crossing.

