BJP: Restore pension of Emergency detainees

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 9

State BJP president Suresh Kashyap today criticised the Congress government for its decision to scrap the HP Loktantra Prahari Samman Yojana started by the previous government.

He said, “The Congress regime cannot do away with this scheme, as it was started by enacting a proper legislation through the Vidhan Sabha.” He added that people, who receive pension under the scheme, had undergone imprisonment during Emergency and most of them were now very old or their widows were getting the amount.

He said that Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, along with other senior BJP leaders, would meet Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on March 13 in this regard.

Kashyap criticised the government for its decision to not provide uniform to about eight lakh students of government schools. He said, a Jan Aakrosh rally would be organised in Shimla on March 13 to apprise the Governor about the issues.