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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP retains clear majority in Sirmaur zila parishad polls

BJP retains clear majority in Sirmaur zila parishad polls

Wins 11 of 17 seats declared so far; Congress secures 2, counting continues for remaining four

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:53 AM Jun 02, 2026 IST
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The BJP has maintained its stronghold in the Sirmaur zila parishad elections, securing a decisive majority of the seats declared so far and positioning itself to lead the district body for another term. Of the 17 total seats, results have been announced for 13: BJP-backed candidates captured 11, while the Congress managed just two. Counting for the final four seats in the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency is still underway and expected to conclude late tonight.

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From Nohradhar, BJP’s Hans Raj registered a commanding victory with a margin of 4,892 votes. Similarly, Ankita from Dana Ghato won by 3,222 votes, Sunita Pojta from Rast secured victory with a margin of 2,411 votes, while Indu Bala from Shillai emerged victorious by 774 votes.

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BJP’s Balbir Pundir from Tatiyana won with a margin of 3,126 votes, Ankita Sharma from Bankala by 261 votes, Promila from Trilokpur by 1,090 votes, Shivani from Dadahu by 1,609 votes, Baldev Bhandari from Sarahan by 776 votes, Lekh Raj from Lana Bhalta by 754 votes, and Saroj Bala from Neri Kotli by 460 votes.

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Congress candidates Rittu Bala won the Karganu ward with a margin of 336 votes, while Khattari Singh secured victory from the Sataun ward with a significant margin of 2,893 votes.

The results have drawn significant political attention, as the Congress party faced reverses in a constituency closely associated with a senior leader. Specifically, BJP-backed candidates achieved a clean sweep in Sri Renuka Ji, the home segment of Congress state president Vinay Kumar.

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