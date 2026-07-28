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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP retains control of Kandaghat Nagar Panchayat as Monika Pandit elected president

BJP retains control of Kandaghat Nagar Panchayat as Monika Pandit elected president

Party-backed candidates win top posts after securing majority in seven-member civic body; Congress fails to mount challenge

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Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 08:11 PM Jul 28, 2026 IST
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More than two months after the elections, the BJP backed candidates secured the two top posts of president and vice-president in Nagar Panchayat Kandaghat.
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More than two months after the elections, BJP-backed candidates secured the two top posts of president and vice-president in the Kandaghat Nagar Panchayat on Tuesday.

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Monika Pandit was elected president, while Rajkumar was elected vice-president, with the Congress failing to put up a strong challenge.

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BJP-supported candidates had won five of the seven seats in the elections held on May 17, while Congress-backed candidates managed to secure only two seats.

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However, after one BJP member resigned following her selection for a temporary placement in the Education Department, the party’s strength in the Nagar Panchayat was reduced to four. The Congress, with only two members, was unable to pose a challenge. Even with the support of the local MLA, the party could not reach the required majority mark of four.

The BJP registered a comfortable victory as all four of its members voted in favour of its official candidates.

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With this win, the saffron party has retained control of the Kandaghat Nagar Panchayat for the second consecutive term. The victory is being seen as a boost for the BJP ahead of next year’s Assembly elections.

The development comes after the ruling Congress suffered a setback in the Solan Municipal Corporation elections as well. The latest defeat has further highlighted the party’s declining support in urban areas, despite the constituency being represented by senior Cabinet minister Dr Shandil.

 

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