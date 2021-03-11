BJP rule in Himachal disappointing: Dutt

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 28

Sanjay Dutt, AICC Secretary and Congress co-incharge for party affairs in Himachal, said today that the state government should issue a White Paper on its four-and-a-half-year rule.

Dutt, addressing mediapersons here, said, “The BJP rule in the state has been full of disappointment for the people of the state. Using public money, the BJP is doing publicity in Dharamsala and Shimla. Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur-led government has failed to usher in development in the state. Now, the BJP wants to woo voters through the rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Shimla”.

“In the last four years, inflation has risen quite high, directly affecting common people. The condition of roads in Himachal is poor. Roads are the life line of development but the state government has failed to ensure better road connectivity,” he said.