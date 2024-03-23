BJP SC unit to form panel for Una poll stations

Our Correspondent

Una, March 22

Former BJP state president and Una MLA Satpal Singh Satti today said the BJP SC Morcha would nominate a 10-member committee at each polling station area in the district for the Lok Sabha elections. He presided over a meeting of the district BJP SC Morcha at the party office.

Morcha’s state general secretary Krishan Lal Chandel, party in-charge of Hamirpur parliamentary segment Sumit Sharma and district president Subhash Kanudal attended the meeting.

Chandel said a series of activities were being planned under the guidance of the national and state-level wings of the SC Morcha. Kaundal said the first district-level conclave of the party workers would be held in April.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Lok Sabha #Una