BJP secures both key posts in Baijnath panchayat samiti

In the Baijnath panchayat samiti, BJP-backed candidates won both the chairman and vice-chairman posts, further strengthening the party’s position in the local body. Sanjay Thakur of Chhota Bhangal ward was elected chairman, while Veeru from Mahakal ward secured the vice-chairman’s post.

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The election attracted significant political attention, with both the BJP and the Congress actively seeking support from elected panchayat samiti members. Despite efforts by the Congress to rally independent and other members, the party fell short by a single vote.

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Following the announcement of the results, BJP workers celebrated the victory, describing it as a reflection of the party’s organisational strength and unity in the region. In the election for chairman, Sanjay Thakur defeated Congress-backed candidate Monika Katoch by one vote. Veeru emerged victorious over Raj Kumar in the vice-chairman contest.

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The election was conducted during a specially convened meeting of the panchayat samiti. Of the 17 elected members, 16 participated in the voting process. BJP-backed members voted in favour of their candidates, ensuring the party’s success in both contests.

Political observers highlighted the role of senior BJP leader and former MLA Sudhir Sharma in the run-up to the election. Sharma reportedly coordinated efforts within the BJP camp and remained in close contact with local representatives. Following the results, many party workers credited him with helping maintain unity and effectively managing the election campaign.

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Newly elected chairman Sanjay Thakur thanked BJP workers, supporters and panchayat samiti members for their trust and support. He also acknowledged the contribution of senior party leaders in securing the victory.

Reacting to the outcome, Sudhir Sharma said the result reflected the hard work and strong organisational network of BJP workers. Former MLA Mool Raj Premi also congratulated the winning candidates, describing the victory as the outcome of disciplined teamwork.

Meanwhile, local Congress leaders expressed disappointment over the result and alleged that the behaviour of some BJP supporters after the election was inappropriate. They said the narrow margin underscored the closely contested nature of the election. The victory is being viewed as a significant political boost for the BJP in the Baijnath region ahead of future local and regional electoral contests.