BJP seeks government clarification over ‘exclusion’ of Ayurvedic hospitals from Ayushman Bharat

The BJP has sought a clarification from the state government over the reported exclusion of government Ayurvedic hospitals from the Ayushman Bharat health Insurance scheme in Himachal Pradesh and the future of healthcare services for rural patients. BJP state spokesperson Trilok Kapoor, while addressing mediapersons here on Wednesday, alleged that after the Himcare scheme was discontinued, reports had now emerged that Ayurvedic hospitals were also being removed from the list of empanelled institutions under Ayushman Bharat. He said that if these reports were true, the move would adversely affect thousands of patients who depend on government Ayurvedic hospitals for affordable treatment.

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Kapoor said that a large number of people, particularly those living in rural and remote areas, rely on Ayurvedic healthcare facilities for primary medical care. He argued that the withdrawal of the cashless treatment facility under Ayushman Bharat and Himcare from these hospitals would place an additional financial burden on economically weaker and middle-income families.

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He asked the government to clarify whether Ayurvedic hospitals had indeed been removed from the scheme and, if so, what prompted it to take the decision. He also sought the details of alternative arrangements made for patients who would no longer be eligible for cashless treatment at these institutions.

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Kapoor alleged that the government had promised to strengthen public healthcare but failed to improve services. He claimed that a reduction in health insurance coverage would adversely affect access to affordable treatment in Himachal.

Kapoor said that healthcare was a basic right rather than a political issue and urged the government to ensure that no patient was denied treatment because of policy changes. He called upon the state government to issue a detailed clarification regarding the status of Ayurvedic hospitals under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and outline measures being taken to safeguard patients’ interests.