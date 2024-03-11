BJP seeks suggestions from Himachal voters for manifesto

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 10

The BJP today launched the Sankalp Patra Sujhav Yatra in all four parliamentary constituencies of the state to gather suggestions from people to prepare the manifesto of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal said here that through this yatra, suggestions from all sections of the state would be invited. “To collect these suggestions, two vehicles having a suggestion box will drive through each of the four constituencies,” said Bindal while flagging off the yatra for the Shimla parliamentary constituency from Nahan.

He said that eight vehicles would crisscross the state to gather suggestions from the people up to March 20. “Besides, suggestion boxes are being installed at 4-5 places in every city, in which the public can put their suggestions. Public can also give their suggestions through Namo app and missed call,” he added.

Bindal said that the country has seen widespread development over the last 10 years of the BJP rule. “Thanks to economic strength, there has been construction of roads, construction of tunnels, development of railways, expansion of air routes, expansion of drinking water schemes, construction of new AIIMS and IIMs, and reforms in health and education were possible,” he added.

Bindal said that Himachal, too, had benefitted a lot as a network of four-lane highways was being laid, tunnels were being constructed, and roads worth about Rs 1 lakh crore were being constructed by the Union Government. “Due to these efforts, the distances in the state will reduce by almost half in the next five years,” he added.

