BJP sets sights on Himachal’s power corridors

The political temperature in Himachal Pradesh rose sharply on Sunday as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched a blistering attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during the BJP’s ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ padyatra in Shimla.

The march began from the Old Local Bus Stand and culminated at Chaura Maidan, where senior BJP leaders addressed party workers and supporters. State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, MP Anurag Thakur, Suresh Kashyap, Sikander Kumar and several other party leaders participated in the rally.

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Addressing the gathering, Sarma claimed that the public response to the rally reflected growing support for the BJP in the state. Predicting a change of government, he said Himachal Pradesh would have a BJP Chief Minister by this time next year. He also called upon party workers to begin preparations for the political battle ahead.

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Taking aim at Congress’s criticism of electronic voting machines, Sarma questioned the party’s stand, pointing out that the same electoral system had brought the Congress government to power in Himachal Pradesh. He challenged Chief Minister Sukhu to explain why he continued to hold office on the mandate delivered through those very machines.

Sarma also defended the special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, arguing that accurate voter lists were essential to safeguard democratic processes. He accused Congress of creating confusion over the exercise and alleged that its opposition was politically motivated.

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Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur also targeted Rahul Gandhi, accusing him and other Congress leaders of crossing the boundaries of political decency following repeated electoral defeats. He alleged that the party had resorted to inappropriate language against the PM out of frustration.

Meanwhile, MP Anurag Thakur accused Rahul Gandhi and Congress of misleading the public with allegations of vote theft. He questioned the claims, saying that despite raising the issue for nearly a year, Gandhi had failed to produce concrete evidence to support his allegations.

State BJP president Rajeev Bindal, meanwhile, accused the Sukhu government of neglecting Himachal’s basic needs. He said people wanted answers on the government’s four-year tenure, while Congress leaders were busy protesting in Delhi over alleged vote theft.

Cong accuses BJP of diverting attention from vote theft issue

The Congress has accused the BJP of using its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padyatra to divert public attention from allegations of vote theft. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee organisation general secretary Vinod Zinta alleged that the BJP's political countdown had begun and accused the party of conspiring with Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar to deprive 13 crore voters of their voting rights.

Zinta alleged that the party had consistently relied on falsehoods to advance its political interests.