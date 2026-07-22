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Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP, SFI workers in tense face-off during separate protests in Shimla

BJP, SFI workers in tense face-off during separate protests in Shimla

Police erect barricades after jostling and heated exchanges; BJP and Left organisations trade allegations over the incident

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 06:52 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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BJP and SFI workers face off during a protest at CTO Chowk in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo
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BJP and Students Federation of India (SFI) workers were involved in a tense face-off during separate protests outside the Deputy Commissioner's office in Shimla on Wednesday, prompting police to erect barricades to keep the two groups apart.

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The BJP was protesting against the Congress sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, while SFI activists were demonstrating against the alleged police lathicharge on protesters demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in New Delhi.

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As the protests progressed, members of the two groups came face to face, leading to jostling and heated exchanges. Police erected barricades to separate the protesters and also pacified members of both groups without using force.

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The BJP protest was led by MLAs and senior party leaders from Shimla. The two groups also raised slogans against each other.

Later, the BJP alleged that its peaceful protest was deliberately disrupted by activists of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the SFI.

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BJP state general secretary Sanjeev Katwal claimed that the administration remained a mute spectator during the incident and alleged that it was acting under political directions.

Meanwhile, the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) alleged that BJP workers pushed women protesters during the demonstration.

AIDWA state secretary Falma Chauhan said SFI activists had been protesting for the past three days over the alleged NEET paper leak and demanding the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. She alleged the protests had rattled the BJP.

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