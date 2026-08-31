DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP slams Cong over relaunch of monthly aid scheme for women

BJP slams Cong over relaunch of monthly aid scheme for women

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Tribune News Service
Palampur, Updated At : 01:51 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
BJP state spokesperson Vinay Sharma
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has questioned the Congress government over its announcement to rename and relaunch the scheme providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women. The party alleged that the government was attempting to present an old promise in a new form.

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons here today, BJP state spokesperson Vinay Sharma said four years had passed since the Congress government came to power, but it was still changing the names of its promises and schemes instead of ensuring their effective implementation.

Advertisement

He said the Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. However, the government had now announced that a new scheme, Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar, would be launched from October 2, under which eligible women would again receive Rs 1,500 per month.

Advertisement

“The question is what happened to the old scheme and why were all eligible women not provided its full benefit during the past four years?” Sharma asked.

He said the government should clarify whether the newly announced scheme was genuinely a new welfare initiative or merely the old promise being repackaged under a new name and publicity campaign.

Advertisement

Sharma alleged that the Congress government had made several major promises before coming to power, including Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women, employment opportunities for youth, relief from price rise and improved public facilities. However, he claimed that the government was now trying to present its earlier promises under new names instead of fulfilling them on the ground.

The BJP spokesperson also sought details about the financial provisions for the proposed scheme. He asked how many women had received the Rs 1,500 benefit under the earlier scheme, how many eligible beneficiaries were still awaiting assistance and what additional budgetary allocation had been made for the new programme.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts