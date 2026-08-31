BJP slams Cong over relaunch of monthly aid scheme for women

The Himachal Pradesh BJP has questioned the Congress government over its announcement to rename and relaunch the scheme providing monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500 to eligible women. The party alleged that the government was attempting to present an old promise in a new form.

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Addressing mediapersons here today, BJP state spokesperson Vinay Sharma said four years had passed since the Congress government came to power, but it was still changing the names of its promises and schemes instead of ensuring their effective implementation.

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He said the Congress had promised Rs 1,500 per month to eligible women under the Indira Gandhi Pyari Behna Sukh Samman Nidhi Yojana. However, the government had now announced that a new scheme, Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar, would be launched from October 2, under which eligible women would again receive Rs 1,500 per month.

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“The question is what happened to the old scheme and why were all eligible women not provided its full benefit during the past four years?” Sharma asked.

He said the government should clarify whether the newly announced scheme was genuinely a new welfare initiative or merely the old promise being repackaged under a new name and publicity campaign.

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Sharma alleged that the Congress government had made several major promises before coming to power, including Rs 1,500 monthly assistance to women, employment opportunities for youth, relief from price rise and improved public facilities. However, he claimed that the government was now trying to present its earlier promises under new names instead of fulfilling them on the ground.

The BJP spokesperson also sought details about the financial provisions for the proposed scheme. He asked how many women had received the Rs 1,500 benefit under the earlier scheme, how many eligible beneficiaries were still awaiting assistance and what additional budgetary allocation had been made for the new programme.