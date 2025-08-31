DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / BJP slams govt plan to acquire Palampur agri varsity land

BJP slams govt plan to acquire Palampur agri varsity land

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Palampur, Updated At : 02:30 AM Aug 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Vinay Sharma, state spokesperson of the BJP, opposed the Himachal Pradesh government’s decision to set up a tourism village on the Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University campus by acquiring 112 hectares of its land.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, Sharma demanded that the government immediately withdraw its petition from the Supreme Court challenging the Himachal Pradesh High Court’s stay on the transfer of land to the proposed tourism project.

He categorically stated that university land must not be diverted for purposes other than education. Recalling the history of the campus, Sharma said in 1960, when Kangra was part of undivided Punjab, the land was acquired by the Punjab government solely to establish educational institutions. Later, Punjab CM Partap Singh Kairon transferred it to Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana, which opened an agriculture college there. In 1978, the BJP-led state government under then CM Shanta Kumar established Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University on the same land. Sharma suggested that the government utilise the hundreds of acres of vacant government land around Palampur for tourism projects instead of disturbing an educational institution.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts