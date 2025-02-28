BJP slams Himachal govt for seeking temple funds for flagship schemes

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to ask the temple trusts to make contributions for its two flagship schemes has drawn flak from the BJP.

The opposition party termed the Congress government's decision as anti-Hindu, dubbing it as an attempt to hide its financial mismanagement.

According to a notification issued by the state government, various temple trusts functioning under the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institution and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, make contributions for charitable activities and welfare schemes.

The notification suggested that the temple trusts may make contributions to the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana and the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana.

The Sukh Aashray scheme classifies orphans as 'children of the state' and aims to provide facilities for them, including funding their higher education, it said.

The notification said every such proposal should be passed by the trusts first.

The BJP has slammed the move, dubbing it as anti-Hindu and an attack on religious institutions.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the Congress government is pressing the temple trusts but the BJP would not allow it to snatch temple funds.

In a statement issued on Friday, Thakur said that temples had given funds during disasters in the past, but they were never forced to contribute to government schemes.

Meanwhile, talking to PTI on Friday, state revenue minister Jagat Negi said, "The BJP had also taken funds from temples during Covid. If the funds are used for a public cause, I do not think there should be an issue."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said he didn't want to comment on Jai Ram Thakur's statement.