DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal / BJP slams Himachal govt for seeking temple funds for flagship schemes

BJP slams Himachal govt for seeking temple funds for flagship schemes

The opposition party terms the Congress government's decision as anti-Hindu
article_Author
PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 10:13 PM Feb 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh government's decision to ask the temple trusts to make contributions for its two flagship schemes has drawn flak from the BJP.

The opposition party termed the Congress government's decision as anti-Hindu, dubbing it as an attempt to hide its financial mismanagement.

According to a notification issued by the state government, various temple trusts functioning under the Himachal Pradesh Hindu Public Religious Institution and Charitable Endowments Act, 1984, make contributions for charitable activities and welfare schemes.

Advertisement

The notification suggested that the temple trusts may make contributions to the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Aashray Yojana and the Mukhya Mantri Sukh Shiksha Yojana.

The Sukh Aashray scheme classifies orphans as 'children of the state' and aims to provide facilities for them, including funding their higher education, it said.

Advertisement

The notification said every such proposal should be passed by the trusts first.

The BJP has slammed the move, dubbing it as anti-Hindu and an attack on religious institutions.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur claimed that the Congress government is pressing the temple trusts but the BJP would not allow it to snatch temple funds.

In a statement issued on Friday, Thakur said that temples had given funds during disasters in the past, but they were never forced to contribute to government schemes.

Meanwhile, talking to PTI on Friday, state revenue minister Jagat Negi said, "The BJP had also taken funds from temples during Covid. If the funds are used for a public cause, I do not think there should be an issue."

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu said he didn't want to comment on Jai Ram Thakur's statement.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper