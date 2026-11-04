BJP slams HRTC plan to outsource e-bus upkeep to private companies

BJP state spokesperson Sanjay Sharma on Monday criticised the Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) proposal to outsource the maintenance and repair of its newly acquired fleet of 297 electric buses, alleging that the move would go against the interests of the state.

Under the proposed 12-year agreement with a private company, the HRTC will pay Rs 5.31 per km initially, with the rate rising in phases to Rs 18 per km during the contract period. Payments will be calculated on a minimum daily operation of 120 km per bus.

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Addressing the media here, Sharma urged the state government to reconsider the proposal, arguing that the HRTC already had its own technical staff and workshops and that there was no justification for an annual maintenance contract (AMC) with a private company. He said the corporation had bought the 297 electric buses at about Rs 1.26 crore each. Under the proposed arrangement, the private company would be responsible for routine maintenance and repairs, including the supply of spare parts, tyres and other components.

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Sharma questioned the financial viability of the deal, claiming that maintenance needs of new buses would be minimal in the initial years. “There would be almost negligible expenditure on repairs and maintenance during the first five years. Paying a private company on a per-kilometre basis could therefore put an unnecessary burden on the state exchequer,” he said. He also claimed that several other states had procured electric buses without entering into similar long-term maintenance arrangements.

He also questioned the proposed division of responsibility in case of damage to buses. While the private company would be accountable for technical defects and mechanical failures, damage arising from poor road conditions, driver negligence or operational errors would be the HRTC’s responsibility.

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“Who will determine whether damage has occurred due to a technical defect or driver negligence? The agreement must clearly define these responsibilities,” he said.