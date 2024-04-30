BJP slams state govt over ‘hike’ in fuel prices, bus fares

Mandi, April 29
BJP state co-media in-charge Danvender Singh alleged that the present Congress government has made diesel expensive and increased the duty on electricity and bus fares.
He said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had said the government initiated steps to generate an income of Rs 11,000 crore for the state but the Congress is trying to do so by increasing prices of essential commodities.
“The government also passed a Bill in the Assembly to impose water cess on hydropower projects, which was later struck down by the High Court as unconstitutional,” he added.
“In this context, I want to ask the Congress government, what gift has been given to the public during its tenure so far? How much relief the general public has received from these economic measures of the government?” asked Danvender.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise 'scam': After questions on Arvind Kejriwal’s non-appearance before ED, Supreme Court to resume hearing on his plea today
The Bench had asked why the AAP leader did not move a bail a...
Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations: MEA on US media report on Gurpatwant Pannun case
The report, citing unnamed sources, named a RAW officer in c...
9 Colombian soldiers dead in army helicopter crash
The helicopter was taking supplies to a municipality that re...